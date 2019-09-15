Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $238,074.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $238,074.00 and approximately $51,122.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.77 or 0.01865824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00061008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.