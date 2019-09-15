Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.60

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.60 and traded as low as $58.81. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 330,491 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,867,028 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,512,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after buying an additional 993,809 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 372,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 345,063 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

