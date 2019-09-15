MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,287,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 8,867,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.12. 389,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,766. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.42.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.