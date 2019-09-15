MediShares (MDS) Tops One Day Volume of $72,020.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $72,020.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00200700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.01172095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015745 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019963 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

