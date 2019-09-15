Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Mega Uranium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

