MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,473,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,517% from the previous session’s volume of 118,553 shares.The stock last traded at $1.51 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

