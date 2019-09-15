Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Boosted by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP boosted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up about 10.8% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mercadolibre worth $32,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,960,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.83. The company had a trading volume of 388,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.63.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

