Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $516,957.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.01188987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,415,339,173 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

