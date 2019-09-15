Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MLAB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of MLAB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,907. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $167.34 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. The firm has a market cap of $916.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.