Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006962 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $55.13 million and $1.72 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01834530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060535 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,564,325 coins and its circulating supply is 76,564,199 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinBene, TOPBTC, RightBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

