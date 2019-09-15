Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,194 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 1,099,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 7,030,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,962. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.