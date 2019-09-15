Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.23. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

