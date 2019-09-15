Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOBL. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of MOBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 858,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $825.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,806.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,297 in the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

