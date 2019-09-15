Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 21.7% Lower This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $72,714.00 and approximately $529.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,452,436 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

