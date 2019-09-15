Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,033,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 11,269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,799,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 3,494,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.