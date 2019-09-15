Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.79

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.79 and traded as low as $87.95. Moog shares last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 228 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $740.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

