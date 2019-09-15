Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $500.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $500.00 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

NYSE BA traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.22. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

