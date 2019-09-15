Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Mosaic worth $43,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 121.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,140. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

