Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Update

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,342,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 2,145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1,741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 251,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,856. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

