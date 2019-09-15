MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.48. MYOS shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MYOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. MYOS had a negative net margin of 603.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%. Equities analysts predict that MYOS Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYOS stock. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of MYOS worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

