NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

