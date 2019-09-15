NAGA Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 66.7% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. NAGA has a market cap of $2.59 million and $230,389.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,601,113 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.