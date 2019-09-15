National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,695,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 1,479,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NESR stock remained flat at $$7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 186,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,857. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

