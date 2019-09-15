National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives $31.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get National General alerts:

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $373,503 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National General by 15.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 148,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,729. National General has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.