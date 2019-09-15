Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Square (NYSE:SQ) a $90.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp set a $100.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Square from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.07.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,526,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,914.50, a PEG ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 190.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

