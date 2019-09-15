Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $440.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.38.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.15. 6,456,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,353. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $228,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

