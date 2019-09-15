New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.90. New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,249 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in New America High Income Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in New America High Income Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in New America High Income Fund by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

