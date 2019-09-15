New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,310,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 47,568,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,103. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.