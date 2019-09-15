NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,587.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLNK. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLNK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,396. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

