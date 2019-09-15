Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $21,500.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.62 or 0.04573022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,275,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,953 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

