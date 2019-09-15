Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.28. Nick Scali shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 114,003 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Nick Scali’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

About Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

