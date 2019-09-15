Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $7,448.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.01171378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

