Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,995 shares of company stock worth $17,894,851 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

