Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NVMI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 34,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,437. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

