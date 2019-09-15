Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post sales of $155.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.39 million and the lowest is $154.90 million. Novanta posted sales of $160.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $634.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $634.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $689.27 million, with estimates ranging from $686.25 million to $692.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. 116,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Novanta by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

