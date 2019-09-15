Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 116,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

