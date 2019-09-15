Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,315,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 6,751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Nucor news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

