NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $924,000 Investment in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 41,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE:GPS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

