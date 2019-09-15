NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,537.33.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,581.49, for a total value of $6,983,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,492.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,880,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 698.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $55.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,624.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,523.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,228.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,770.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $49.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 209.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

