O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 340,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 284.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 314,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

