O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,077 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.