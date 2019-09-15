O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $470,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.81.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

