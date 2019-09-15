Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 11.6%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 427,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 545,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,940.89% and a negative return on equity of 175.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Stein bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,645.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

