Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OSBC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,482. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

