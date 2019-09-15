Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 872,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

