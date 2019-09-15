On.Live Market Capitalization Tops $330,767.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $330,767.00 and $503.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.86 or 0.04583363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.