OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.56. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3,250 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

