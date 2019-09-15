Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zuora by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 77.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $489,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,108. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.