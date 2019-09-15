Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 247,019 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 262,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

