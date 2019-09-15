Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after acquiring an additional 426,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,489,373 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 292,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 311,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $453,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

